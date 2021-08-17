Semi driver struck, killed at Shelby County intersection

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — A man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Shelby County early Tuesday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., Shelby County deputies responded to a report of a person struck at the intersection of County Road 425 West and Smithland Road.

Police say a driver came to the intersection and saw a semi that had stopped with its headlights and flashers on.

As the driver’s vehicle approached the semi, a man ran across the road into the path of the vehicle and was fatally struck.

Police say the man who was hit and killed was the driver of the semi, David Young, 68, of Tupelo, Mississippi.

It’s unclear why Young had exited the semi, police say.

The other driver was not hurt. At this time, officials say there is no suspicion of alcohol or drugs being involved.