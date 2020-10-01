Semi-truck crash on city’s northeast side leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident on the interstate highway system on the city’s northeast side.

It happened about 11 p.m. Wednesday on westbound I-465 near Allisonville Rd., where a semi-truck rolled onto its side. When first responders arrived they found the driver deceased at the scene. Investigators are working to determine a cause for the deadly accident.

The accident damaged at least one utility pole resulting in low wires across I-465. Indiana State Police say there will be lane closures in the area for some time while repairs are made.