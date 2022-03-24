FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. — A semi-truck driver is in custody after an overnight crash in Fountain County left a Carmel woman dead.

The Indiana State Police said the crash happened on Interstate 74 near the 8 mile marker just before midnight Wednesday. When police arrived, they found a 2016 Freightliner and a 2012 Toyota Camry in the ditch.

An initial investigation indicates the Freightliner, driven by Sayidali Sheikhmohamed, 37 of Saint Paul, MN, was traveling eastbound on I-74. Sheikhmohamed crashed into the Camry, which was facing south across the eastbound lanes for an unknown reason.

Both vehicles ended up going through the median, across the westbound lanes. They ended up in the ditch on the north side of the westbound lanes.

The Camry’s driver, identified as Lakeisha Dairo, 37 of Carmel, IN, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Sheikhmohamed was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

While at the hospital, the Indiana State Police said troopers discovered Sheikhmohamed’s driver’s license was suspended. After being released from the hospital, he was taken into custody.

Sheikhmohamed faces a preliminary charge of driving while suspended resulting in death.