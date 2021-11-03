Senator Mike Braun’s office hosts veteran resource event

INDIANAPOLIS — Senator Mike Braun’s office is hosting a special event Wednesday to help veterans with different federal agency assistance resources like the VA or Social Security.

It will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Indiana Veteran Center at 777 North Meridian Street.

It’s open to veterans, active military and their families who may be getting federal assistance. The senator encourages anyone who may be having any issues with any of their services to come and get one-on-one face time to find a resolution.

“If you’re in doubt and you’re close, take advantage of it because it will be an opportunity you normally wouldn’t have. This is above and beyond the normal that would be presented,” said Senator Braun.

Braun says there will be so many resources here it will be like a one-stop shop.

“Depending on what the veteran is interested in talking about, they can engage with that particular agency,” he said.

“They’re going to be as wide-ranging as the Department of Labor, Indiana National Guard, Library of Congress for Veterans, Indianapolis Vet Center, Defense Finance and Accounting Services. I mean a broad array of different entities that will be there. That’s unusual to have that many in one spot.”

Especially those that may be hard to reach.

“Generally, it’s hard for veterans to connect with the VA. We still have problems like, ‘I can’t talk to anyone.’ ‘I’ve been on hold.’ It’s better than what it used to be. We’ve been able to speed the process up when somebody reaches out to our office. This would just be a chance for anyone physically who wants to come into our Indiana Veteran Center.”

His office also says if things go well today and they get a good turn out they will look at hosting more events with these resources across the state.

“If it’s well attended, that means maybe we’ll find how to do that on a somewhat reoccurring basis. If it’s not, maybe it will tell us that our office and the VA is doing better at answering those questions.”

The senator says his office handles more vet cases than almost anything else. And that they have good luck helping them, but they don’t catch them all. This event is aimed at reaching anyone in need.