Seniors looking for pen pals during the coronavirus pandemic

If the coronavirus lockdown has you missing going out and meeting new people, we have just the activity for you!

Residents from a chain of North Carolina nursing homes are looking for pen pals.

Victorian Senior Care Facilities are located all across the state. They have been closed to visitors for months.

Although, they are happy to report no confirmed COVID-19 cases, they say it’s been getting pretty lonely.

Residents are looking for like-minded pen pals who enjoy music, reading, or sports, while others want to talk to folks from their home states.

Potential pals from around the country are encouraged to check out their Facebook page here and find the resident they have the most in common with.