Separate shootings across Indianapolis leave 3 injured in span of 2 hours

IMPD officers respond to the 2700 block of Westlane Road Wednesday night, the scene of one of the multiple shootings that left people injured.

INDIANAPOLIS — Within the span of just two hours Wednesday night, IMPD were called to multiple shootings that left at least three people injured.

The first shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of Westlane Road. That’s just east of the intersection of North Michigan Road and West 71st Street on the north side.

Officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to the hospital and are said to be in stable condition.

Just 45 minutes later, officers responded to the 9400 block of East 36th Place a little before 7:30 p.m. Police say the victim suffered what is described as a graze wound.

Then around 8:15 p.m., a person shot was reported in the area of West 79th Street and Zionsville Road on the northwest side. One person was found shot and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

IMPD investigate a shooting that possibly happened in the area near a UPS facility on the northwest side.

The shooting may actually have happened in the area of the 8100 block of North Norfolk Street near a UPS facility.

IMPD has not shared further information about the victims or any possible suspects at this time.

The shootings happened just hours after a deadly shooting police were called to on the north side.