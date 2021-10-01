Serial arsonist pleads guilty to setting a series of fires on Indy’s near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — An accused serial arsonist admits to setting a series of fires on Indy’s near north side.

As part of a plea deal, David Bradshaw pleaded guilty to 7 counts of arson and attempted arson.

The suspect faced a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 40 years in prison.

Booking photo of David Bradshaw

After hearing from multiple victims, the judge sentenced Bradshaw to 32 years behind bars and 5 years of probation.

On Christmas morning 2018, two homes were damaged when porch furniture was deliberately set on fire.

Six months later in July 2019, more homes in the same neighborhood were set ablaze.

The series of arsons took an emotional toll on all the victims who were sleeping inside their homes at the time of the crimes.

“It was emotional that night, but that emotion continued. It was challenging getting to sleep and getting back to a normal way of life,” said fire victim Shane Foley.

David Bradshaw was arrested in 2019 following the release of home surveillance pictures.

After pleading guilty, Bradshaw tearfully apologized and admitted he set all the fires, including others dating back to 2014.

Collectively, the fires caused more than 2 million dollars in damages and endangered nearly two dozen lives.

The victims hope the 32-year sentence prevents the suspect from setting fire to anyone else’s home every again.

“Today brought a certain sense of closure of the experience end to end,” said fire victim Eric Froehlke.



“As the judge was reading off the list of people, it’s a lot of people impacted by this. It’s only by the grace of God that no one was hurt, and the judge recognized the impact and that this doesn’t happen to others,” said Foley.

As part of the plea deal, Bradshaw gave up his right to appeal the sentence, which makes the result final.