Services announced for tanker truck driver who died after fiery crash on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – For the first time, we’re hearing from the family of the truck driver who died after a tanker explosion on Indy’s east side in February.

Jeffrey Denman suffered severe burns in the fiery crash. Medics transported him to Eskenazi Hospital. He died from his injuries over the weekend.

Strangers helped pull Denman away from the crash scene.

His family is thanking the people who tried to save him.

They say risking their own lives shows what is great about human nature.

His family also thanked the staff at Eskenazi Hospital and Denman’s friends and co-workers.

Denman was a U.S. Air Force veteran, and he will be given full military honors at his funeral.

His visitation will be Friday in his hometown of Piqua, Ohio. He will be laid to rest Saturday.

Read the Denman family’s entire statement below:

The family of Jeffrey “Duke” Denman would like to thank the many people who have so generously offered of themselves during this recent tragedy. Although Duke did not win this battle and has gone home to the Lord, we have witnessed the tremendous outpouring of love and kindness from not just Central Indiana, but throughout the country. We cannot begin to express our gratitude. Thank you to the good Samaritans and the first responders who were on the scene of this horrific accident, who saved Duke’s life. Your selflessness in risking your own life to prolong Duke’s is a testament to what is great about human nature. We would like to especially thank Mitch Navarre, Holly McNally, Andrew Webb, and Indiana Police Trooper Chris Hanson whose heroism is without reproach. Thanks to the staff at Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital, and specifically the people in the Richard M. Fairbanks Burn Center. The doctors, nurses, support personnel, and everyone associated with the unit were not only extraordinary in their medical knowledge and support, but their patience, compassion, and care were astonishing. Dr. Rajav Sood, there is a reason that your team is considered tops in the nation, and we experienced it in so many ways. And a special thanks to Marti Feichter, support coordinator, whose patience and guidance was so valuable. Finally, we would like to thank the many co-workers, friends and many many others who showed support for Duke with the many cards, gifts and countless prayers. The management and co-workers from JetStar’s love and support has been amazing and uplifting. “There is a saying in Tibetan, ‘Tragedy should be utilized as a source of strength.’

No matter what sort of difficulties, how painful experience is, if we lose our hope, that’s our real disaster.”― Dalai Lama XI The hope and love we saw over the past weeks, is truly our blessing to take forward.

