Seven found dead in burning Alabama home

VALHERMOSO SPRINGS, Ala. (WHNT) – Seven people were found dead in a burning home in Alabama early Friday morning.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirms deputies are at the scene of multiple fatalities.

Deputies responded to a gunshot call on Talucah Road around midnight. A spokesperson confirms seven people were found dead in the home. All the victims were adults.

Deputies have responded to a gunshot call in the 500 block of Talacuh Rd in Valhermoso Springs. Multiple fatalities. Scene secure. Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/qvM384AKhc — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) June 5, 2020

Deputies found the home on fire but were able to put out the flames before firefighters arrived.

No suspects are in custody but deputies don’t believe there is a further threat in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office confirms the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is assisting in the investigation.