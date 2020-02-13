Several counties under travel advisories as Hoosiers deal with winter storm

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

Video above from our newsgathering partners at CBS4

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- As Hoosiers deal with the effects of a winter storm, several counties have travel advisories in place.

As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, nearly three dozen Indiana counties were under yellow travel advisories. It's the lowest level of a local travel advisory. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous conditions. Drivers should use extra caution when a yellow travel advisory is in effect.

Here are the counties with travel advisories:

  • Adams
  • Benton
  • Blackford
  • Boone
  • Carroll
  • Cass
  • Clinton
  • Delaware
  • Fayette
  • Fountain
  • Franklin
  • Fulton
  • Grant
  • Greene
  • Hamilton
  • Hancock
  • Henry
  • Howard
  • Huntington
  • Jay
  • Kosciusko
  • Lake
  • Madison
  • Marshall
  • Monroe
  • Owen
  • Randolph
  • Rush
  • St. Joseph
  • Starke
  • Tippecanoe
  • Tipton
  • Vermillion
  • Wells
  • White

Additional resources:

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News