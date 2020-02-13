Several counties under travel advisories as Hoosiers deal with winter storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video above from our newsgathering partners at CBS4

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- As Hoosiers deal with the effects of a winter storm, several counties have travel advisories in place.

As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, nearly three dozen Indiana counties were under yellow travel advisories. It's the lowest level of a local travel advisory. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous conditions. Drivers should use extra caution when a yellow travel advisory is in effect.

Here are the counties with travel advisories:

Adams

Benton

Blackford

Boone

Carroll

Cass

Clinton

Delaware

Fayette

Fountain

Franklin

Fulton

Grant

Greene

Hamilton

Hancock

Henry

Howard

Huntington

Jay

Kosciusko

Lake

Madison

Marshall

Monroe

Owen

Randolph

Rush

St. Joseph

Starke

Tippecanoe

Tipton

Vermillion

Wells

White

