Several downtown streets to remain closed through Labor Day weekend to allow more room for outdoor dining

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced Wednesday it will extend the closure of segments of Broad Ripple Avenue, Massachusetts Avenue, and Georgia Street through Labor Day Weekend.

In May, the street segments were closed to help with social distancing and to allow for more room for outdoor dining.

Officials say the decision was informed by pedestrian count data and feedback from merchants’ associations.

“As we continue to evaluate public health data and monitor pedestrian counts, we believe the volume of visitors to Broad Ripple Avenue, Georgia Street, and Mass Ave continue to warrant additional space to safely distance within these street segments,” said Indy DPW Director Dan Parker.

The current configurations of the street closures isn’t changing, but officials are looking at ways to make additional parking available in the Mass Ave area.

More information can be found here.