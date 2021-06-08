Several sent to hospital after crash in Lebanon following pursuit

LEBANON, Ind. — Several people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in Lebanon following a pursuit with sheriff’s deputies, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

The pursuit began at about 4 p.m. Tuesday after Boone County deputies spotted a potentially stolen vehicle on 650 West. Deputies were able to pull the vehicle over on 400 West and SR 32, but as they stepped out of their car, the vehicle took off, according to police.

Authorities say the chase continued into Lebanon, where the driver of the stolen vehicle crashed into multiple other vehicles at the intersection of SR 32 and SR 39, causing a four-vehicle crash.

After the crash, the driver of the stolen vehicle — identified as 18-year-old Jamiah Nicole Brown, of Muncie — grabbed her infant, excited the vehicle and ran from the crash scene, according to LPD. Officers were able to find Brown and her infant just south of the crash scene.

Police say all parties involved were taken to a local hospital, and any injuries sustained are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The Lebanon Fire Department is asking the public to avoid the area of Lebanon and South Street for the next few hours.