Several St. Patrick’s Day events canceled in Indianapolis over COVID-19 concerns

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Several St. Patrick’s Day events scheduled to take place this weekend in Indianapolis have been canceled over COVID-19 concerns.

The Athletic Club Foundation announced they have canceled the 40th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Tent Party that was scheduled for Friday.

The 24th annual Greening of the Canal scheduled for Thursday and the 29th annual Shamrock Run Walk scheduled for Saturday will also be cancelled, the foundation announced.

In a statement, the foundation said the decision was made in the best interest if the general public after speaking with public safety officials and reviewing public information.

“As our understanding of the scope and significance of the COVID-19 virus has developed over the course of the last several days, we like most civic organizations have made decisions that have only one objective: to do whatever is in our power to keep our community healthy. Unfortunately, that mission means sacrificing a little fun this year. We have cancelled all the events run by the Athletic Club Foundation out of an abundance of caution for our sponsors, loyal supporters, and families who celebrate their Irish pride with us every year. It is our hope that we will fundraise for youth athletic programs in Indianapolis in novel ways as the year unfolds so that our good work is not waylaid as well by this public health crisis. Though we are disappointed, we take solace in the life of Saint Patrick who spent his days uniting and caring for the people he loved, the people of Ireland. We will continue to carry on his mission here in Indianapolis.” Athletic Club Foundation Foundation Chair Robert Welch