MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. — A person is dead after severe storms rolled through Martin County in southern Indiana Sunday evening.

Cameron Wolf, the Martin County EMA director, said that a home on Windom Road was hit by a tornado, killing one of the occupants and injuring the other.

The area surrounding the home is described as rural and is surrounded by multiple trees that have been brought down by the high winds.

No other information on the extent of the damage in the Martin County was immediately available.