Sex offender arrested, accused of peeping into Evansville homes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A registered sex offender was taken into custody last week and has now been charged with voyeurism.

This all coming after several reports of the man peering into windows and homes in the Evansville area — including Haynie’s Corner.

Most of these incidents were caught on home security footage. Homeowners told us they could clearly see the man, boldly peeping in windows and doors.

“It’s just been really like nerve racking. I just feel like I’m just looking over my shoulder,” said one resident who didn’t want to be named out of concern for her safety.

Residents have been on alert after they caught these actions on their home security cameras.

61-year-old Antonio Baker is a sex offender and was sentenced to three years on voyeurism charges in 2010.

“I have a three-year-old and that’s that doesn’t sit easy with me and the fact that he just came up and just start looking, you know, luckily I wasn’t at home.”

Michael McElroy said, “They just informed me of what his past charges were, which really, you know, that caught me off guard, but somebody like that is just able to just be so bold.”

McElroy was not home at the time but he says he saw Baker trying to enter his front and back door on his Nest camera.

“It shows that gentleman walking up to try my doorknobs and then look into the windows. And then he goes back and forth several times on the front porch to look back into the windows. And then when he can’t gain access through the front, he tries the back door,” said McElroy.

“I said, ‘Can I help you?’ And then he backed up and looked into the camera and said, ‘Oh, I was just looking to see if the house was for sale,'” said a resident.

Security videos were posted to social media which Evansville Police Department said prompted several calls from people giving information.

A statement from Officer Taylor Merriss said:

“The Sergeant Detective that worked the case told me that the public was integral in the arrest of Mr. Baker by reaching out to the detectives office in regards to potential criminal activity caused by him and with the information they provided in reference to posts on social media about him.”



“That’s kind of that’ll kind of make you feel weird in your own home knowing somebody like that’s running around. It was good to know that a local police of the community have come together to kind of solve this issue,” said Alex Morgan.

EPD says Baker was taken into custody last Friday night after officers spotted him in a park near the 800 block of Sunset Avenue.