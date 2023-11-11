SEYMOUR, Ind. — A Seymour man was arrested for brandishing a firearm near a school on Friday.

According to a press release from the Seymour Police Department, 46-year-old Michael Vogel pointed a firearm at another individual in the 500 block of North Elm Street around 3 p.m.

In collaboration with school resource officers, Seymour Police initiated a lockdown at Emerson Elementary, which is also located in the 500 block of North Elm Street.

Police set a perimeter up around the area and began to make contact with Vogel, who was in a residence in the neighborhood. According to SPD, Vogel exited the residence after talking to negotiators for nearly an hour. He was then taken into custody without incident.

While SPD was negotiating with Vogel, Emerson Elementary administrators orchestrated a safe dismissal of its students.

According to SPD’s press release, a search warrant was executed at the residence officers found Vogel in. Police discovered several firearms, ammunition and drug paraphernalia during their search of the residence.

Vogel has been preliminarily charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

The most serious charge Vogel faces is intimidation with a deadly weapon — a Level 5 Felony. The maximum penalty for a Level 5 Felony in Indiana is a six-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $10,000.