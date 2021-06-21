Seymour motorcyclist seriously injured in US 31 crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Seymour man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on U.S. 31 Sunday.

Investigators say Jeremy Longbrake, 45, of Seymour, was on a motorcycle traveling southbound on U.S. 31 (just south of U.S. 50) when the driver of an SUV pulled into his path.

Longbrake’s motorcycle hit the side of the vehicle, and he was thrown from the motorcycle as a result of the crash.

Police say he was not wearing a helmet and had to be flown to a Louisville, Kentucky hospital to be be treated for serious injuries.

The 83-year-old driver of the SUV was not hurt in the crash. Although alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor, the SUV driver did submit to a blood draw.

The investigation is ongoing.