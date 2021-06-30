Seymour woman arrested after months-long investigation into deadly hit-and-run in Owen County

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities have arrested a Seymour woman after a months-long investigation into a deadly hit-and-run in Owen County.

On June 24, detectives arrested 32-year-old Brandi M. Burke for allegedly striking and killing Kirk Kindred with her vehicle back in November of 2020.

Deputies were called to investigate on November 30 after Kindred’s body was found by railroad workers near the county line off State Highway 67 North. Detectives were able to determine that Kindred died of blunt force trauma after being struck by a vehicle while walking on or near the roadway. The Owen County Sheriff’s Department says detectives were able to isolate a make and model of a suspect vehicle based on debris found at the scene.

Through “tedious police work” detectives were able to identity Burke as a suspect, according to the sheriff’s department. OCSD says after locating and questioning Burke, she gave numerous accounts of how her vehicle obtained damage, and detectives believe her statements “that she hit a rock face, hit a tree, or hit a deer” were all stories she told to friends and acquaintances to explain the damage caused by hitting and killing Kindred.

The sheriff’s department added that detectives used GPS technology to determine Burke was on State Highway 67 north at the time Kindred was struck, not on State Highway 446 in Monroe County as she reported to her insurance provider.

Burks is facing a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.