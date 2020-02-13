ShackBurgers are coming! Shake Shack announces 2020 opening of Fishers location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. -- The mega-popular burger chain Shake Shack is coming to Fishers, according to our news gathering partners at Indy Star.

ShackBurgers, crinkle-cut fries and frozen custard will soon be available at the new location in Hamilton County.

There's not an official opening date yet, but the Fishers spot is set to open in "late 2020", according to Shake Shack spokesperson Meg Castranova.

Castronova told Indy Star that the new 4,203-square-foot restaurant with a patio will be at The Yard at Fishers District.

Shake Shack chief development officer Andrew McCaughan said, “We’re thrilled to finally bring Shake Shack to Indiana. Greater Indianapolis has been in our sights for a while."

Located at 9701 E. 116th St., the hottest foodie burger spot will be built with recycled and sustainable materials, as part of the chain's green architecture commitment.

Shake Shack said the tabletops will be made from reclaimed bowling alley lanes, and booths will be built using lumber certified by the Forest Stewardship Council.

There's already a Shake Shack under construction at the Indianapolis International Airport, but the Fishers location will be the first in the area that you won't need an airline ticket to get to.

Fishers District also took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm the news:

We are beyond thrilled to announce that @shakeshack is debuting their first streetside shack in Indiana at @FishersDistrict! Targeting an opening in late 2020, Shake Shack will inhabit a 4,203 SF building at the corner of 116th Street and IKEA Way. pic.twitter.com/gDoJ6xyWNg — Fishers District (@FishersDistrict) February 13, 2020