A Shelby County native is making Hoosiers proud as he competes as one of the final six contestants on FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Keaton Kermode has come a long way from dancing in his mom’s studio in Franklin to making it to the last stretch of the competition in Hollywood.

“I entered the competition as a contemporary dancer. I obviously love contemporary dance. I kind of just surrender to dance and let the music and the story take me away,” the 20-year-old said.

Even though his strength is contemporary, Keaton has impressed the judges week after week as he performs in different styles like ballroom, jive, and disco.

Keaton grew up playing football and has a very muscular build — something that makes him unique to what many see as the “typical dancer.” But he says that has only made him work harder.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE: TOP 6 TO 4: L-R: Host Cat Deeley, Contestant Keaton and All-Star Ezra Sosa on SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airing Wednesday, July 20 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2022 Fox Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE: Keaton © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Adam Rose / FOX.



“I had to push myself a little more and you know kind of adapt to changes in my body,” said Keaton. “It was definitely challenging with my build and everything, but I feel like it helps me stand out a lot more than just your typical skinny little dancer,” he said with a laugh.

Keaton’s parents Kari and Steve have been able to watch him perform live in Hollywood each week.

“This whole thing has been a whirlwind of emotions but just seeing him up there on stage has been awesome,” said mom Kari.

Keaton’s dad Steve hopes his son continues to enjoy the process and continues to “stay humble and stay grateful.”

“I’m doing it for them too. My family is my rock, and they’re literally the reason I got where I am today,” said Keaton.

At least one dancer will be eliminated Wednesday night.

You can watch Keaton compete during tonight’s episode at 9 p.m. on FOX59.