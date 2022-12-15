INDIANAPOLIS — The internet is loving this Shelby County principal.

Beth Hoeing at Southwestern Elementary School has gone viral for her Elf on the Shelf charades. If you aren’t familiar, it’s based on a book where Santa’s elves visit children to tell if they are good or bad.

Looks like Mrs. Hoeing was recruited to fill in.

From being taped to the wall, to copying her own face on the copy machine. Her video has now been liked more than 900,000 times on TikTok.

“It’s been very humbling its been something we’ve been very excited about,” said Principal Hoeing. “We’ve been enjoying it the kids are absolutely loving it. The community is loving it. And it’s bringing the spotlight to a small area to a rural area that it’s nice to kind of bring the excitement here we don’t normally get.”

This is Hoeing’s first year as principal. We’re told there may just be another video of her holiday fun coming soon.

Kirsten Wamsley and Max Lewis contributed to this report.