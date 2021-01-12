Shelby County sheriff investigates deadly shooting

SHELBYVILLE, Ind.– The Shelby County Sheriff Department is investigating a Sunday deadly shooting.

Authorities said the sheriff’s department was sent on a report of a shooting at a residence in the 11000 block of North SR.9. on January 10 around 9:40 p.m.

Deputies arrived and found a 39-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The sheriff department said the victim was found deceased.

Deputies also found a 67-year-old man at the scene suffering from non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to the sheriff department, authorities are not looking for anyone else involved in the case but the incident is still under investigation.