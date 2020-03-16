Shelbyville High School senior soccer star dies in crash

Photo of Nolan Parker courtesy of Shelbyville High School via IndyStar

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A Shelbyville High School senior died in a car crash Saturday afternoon in Shelby County.

Shelby County Sheriff Louie Koch said the two-car crash occurred between the 114 and 115 mile markers of I-74 at 12:03 p.m.

Koch said it appears a 17-year-old Shelbyville High School student was driving a white 2003 Honda Accord in a westbound lane when he lost control and crossed the median in an eastbound lane.

The Honda was hit by a white 2019 Nissan Murano being driven by an 85-year-old man.

Both drivers were seriously injured and transported to the hospital.

There were two other Shelbyville students in the Honda. They were both transported to the hospital.

Nolan Parker, 18, was the front seat passenger. Koch said he passed away from his injuries.

There were three passengers in the Nissan. Two of the passengers were seriously injured, and the third passenger was not hurt.

The IndyStar reports Parker was a senior and the captain of Shelbyville High School’s soccer team.

His coach shared a message on Instagram after Parker’s death, saying there are “no words” to describe how great of a young man he was.