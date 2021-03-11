Shelbyville police crack down on school bus violators

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – Shelbyville Police are cracking down on school bus violators.

“You have to stop. Nothing is more important than the safety of our children,” said Lt. Michael Turner with Shelbyville Police Department.

Shelbyville Police have been getting several reports of drivers going around the school bus stop arm on North State Road 9.

“The complaint wasn’t just one car, it was multiple cars and then when we kind of started looking into it,” said Lt. Turner.

After looking into it, Shelbyville Police started doing something about it. Last week, officers put up an electronic sign warning drivers not to pass school buses.

Lt. Turner says officers are operating under a zero-tolerance policy. If you get caught, you get a ticket.

“Our goal isn’t to ticket drivers, it’s to educate drivers and to try to avoid having to [write] the tickets. When we’re dealing with a school bus arm violation, it’s a serious offense though. Obviously, the children’s safety comes first,” said Lt. Turner.

Under Indiana law, unless there’s a physical median separating the lanes of travel, all lanes have to stop for a school bus.

“It’s like these cars can’t stop. It’s like they’re not stopping for nobody,” said a Shelbyville parent.

A Shelbyville elementary parent asked CBS4 not to show his face on camera. He lives along North State Road 9 and has seen close calls.

“It’s very dangerous. You’ve got cars that almost rear end the bus or side swiped them. They go as far as to going into oncoming traffic,” said a Shelbyville parent.

Shelbyville Police have a couple extra officers in the area during pickup and drop-off times. Whether it’s the extra manpower or the electronic sign, Lt. Turner think it’s working. In the past six days, officers have issued four tickets.

“It’s at least caught people’s attention to where they may not have stopped originally and then they see the sign because it stays up there all day,” said Lt. Turner.

The crackdown is in place if it’s needed. If police get reports of school bus violations at a different spot, they’ll relocate the enforcement effort. There’s even talks of putting police officers on school buses.

If you get a ticket for passing a school bus it’s an infraction on your driver’s license and fines start at $160.