SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A classic form of entertainment is making a comeback during the coronavirus pandemic. Hoosiers are heading to the drive-in to have fun while still staying safe.

Skyline Drive-In Theater owner Joe Gaudin says they’re putting a parking space between every car to ensure social distancing. Also, there’s an app for customers to order food and then pick up at the carryout window so customers avoid crowding the concession area.