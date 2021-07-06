Sheriff: 19-year-old dies after being found unresponsive at Madison County Jail

ANDERSON, Ind. – Authorities are investigating the death of a 19-year-old at the Madison County Jail.

According to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, jail staff was performing routine welfare checks at 5:26 a.m. Tuesday when they noticed the 19-year-old was unresponsive.

The man had been brought to the jail around 3:30 a.m. by the Elwood Police Department.

Staff began CPR and called for an ambulance, Mellinger said, but the man died shortly after arriving at Community Hospital Anderson.

Mellinger said Indiana State Police would handle the investigation into the man’s death.