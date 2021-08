BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Authorities are investigating a report of a person robbed at gunpoint near Brownsburg after they pulled over alongside the road for what they believed to be an unmarked police vehicle.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. Monday on County Road 650 North, east of County Road 1000 East.

Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured in the incident, and detectives are working to gather more information.

