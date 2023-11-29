BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A former employee accused of shooting a man in the head Tuesday night at a KFC in Beech Grove is facing a felony charge after being arrested.

Officers with the Beech Grove Police Department were dispatched around 7:54 p.m. Tuesday to 4035 S. Emerson Avenue after receiving calls from dispatch that a person had been shot. Police said callers had reported hearing gunshots and observed a Black male running westward across Emerson Avenue.

According to officers at the scene, police arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was in extremely critical condition after reportedly being shot in the head. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital for medical treatment, BGPD said.

The bullet was still stuck inside the victim’s head when he arrived at Eskenazi, according to Beech Grove police. Although the victim was still conscious after the shooting occurred, he could not speak.

Roberto Petties (Marion County Jail)

Court documents have now revealed more details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The shooting victim, who police identified as a Black male, reportedly told police that “RJ” was the one who shot him. The victim also confirmed to police that he was an employee at the KFC. A manager police spoke with also confirmed that “RJ” referenced Roberto Petties, a former employee who was fired from the job earlier on Tuesday.

The manager also told police that Petties had been threatening to come into the KFC and allegedly “shoot all the white people.”

Detectives and the Beech Grove Special Response Team later located Petties at his home in the 7800 block of Kickapoo Trail on Indy’s east side and arrested him on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery, which is a level 3 felony.

Petties later admitted to investigators that he “may have stated that he wanted to shoot all the white people in a group chat message with other KFC employees earlier on 11/28/23,” according to court documents.

Court documents also revealed that Petties told investigators that he and the victim had been exchanging threatening messages with each other throughout the day leading up to the shooting. Petties also allegedly claimed that the victim told Petties that he was at the KFC if Petties wanted to come and find him.

Petties denied that he was involved in the shooting, claiming that he was not at the KFC on Tuesday, court documents said.

Investigators are still trying to determine the exact motivation behind the shooting but do believe the incident may have stemmed from mutual ties Petties and the victim each had with a female employee who also worked at the same KFC location.

“He (Petties) had been fired earlier that day. There was a relationship, or I should say, is a relationship that exists between the suspect, the victim, and a female employee who also works at the restaurant,” said Tom Hurrle, Beech Grove deputy chief of operations. “The victim has two children in common with this other employee, and that other employee is expecting a child with the suspect.”