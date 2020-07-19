Shooting at Marion County Fair under police investigation after chaotic melee breaks out

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A police investigation is underway after a chaotic scene at the Marion County Fair led to at least one person being shot and numerous juveniles arrested.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at around 8:40 p.m. deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were escorting some problem juveniles from the fairgrounds when reportedly 100 to 150 juveniles and adults rushed the fair’s admission gate and forced their way into the fairgrounds.

Police say once inside, multiple fights began to break out. Police say while attempting to get the numerous fights under control, there were several shots fired resulting in one juvenile being struck with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police say a second person is also being evaluated for a minor injury, but at this time could not say if it was the result of a gunshot or inflicted during the melee or retreat.

Police say multiple guns have been confiscated at the fairgrounds, but it is still being determined where the firearms came from and who they belonged to.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department confirmed a deputy was injured as result of the melee when chemical spray was used.

According to authorities, many of the juveniles at the fairground were unaccompanied by adults.

There are still many juveniles in the area, according to police, who ask parents to reach out to their children and set up a meeting spot away from the congested fairgrounds.

The fair was closed for the remainder of the night.