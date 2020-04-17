Shooting in downtown Indy leaves 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A shooting in downtown Indianapolis left one person in critical condition Thursday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 500 block of North Delaware Street. Officers were dispatched to the area around 10:15 p.m. on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a woman inside a vehicle in the alleyway between Michigan Street and North Street suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was last listed in critical condtion.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.