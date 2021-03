A close-up photo of police lights by night

FISHERS, Ind. — A shooting in Fishers left one person with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday.

Fishers police say the shooting happened in the 13800 block of Boulder Canyon Dr.

Both individuals involved have been accounted for, and there is no threat to the community, police said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident should call 317-773-1282.