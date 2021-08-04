Shooting investigation underway in Fountain Square

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting investigation is underway on Indy’s near southeast side in the Fountain Square neighborhood.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 11:40 a.m. in the 1100 block of St. Peter Street, not far from the intersection of Prospect Street and S. Keystone Avenue.

Police say officers arrived on scene and found a victim suffering from an injury consistent of a gunshot wound.

The victim was said to be in critical condition.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News