Shooting leaves 1 critically injured on Indy’s east side

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The scene of the shooting on Palawan Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured on Indy’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 3:55 p.m. in the 7900 block of Palawan Drive in an apartment complex near Brookville and Franklin roads.

Police said the victim was listed as being in critical condition and transported to a nearby hospital.

No further information has been released at this time as the investigation is active and ongoing.

This article will be updated once more information has been gathered.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Fall Fun Near Me

When are communities Trick or Treating this year?

Latest News

More News