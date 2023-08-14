INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are on the scene of a shooting that left a man dead on Indy’s northeast side Monday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4200 block of N. Edmondson Avenue around 10:02 p.m. Monday for a person shot.

Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds on the sidewalk and in critical condition. IMPD confirmed around 10:44 p.m. that the victim has passed away from his wounds at an area hospital.

IMPD is encouraging anyone with a camera equipped outside their home to review any footage shortly before 10 p.m. to see if there are any suspicious vehicles or people.

This is a developing story and more information will be added when it is available.