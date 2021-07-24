Shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 others injured on the city’s near eastside

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead and multiple injured early Saturday morning.

The IMPD responded to the 2700 block of East Michigan Street on report of a person shot around . When officers arrived on scene, they located three victims with injuries consistent with gun shot wounds. One of those victims was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other two victims were transported to a local hospital, one in critical and the other in stable condition.

At this time no further information has been released as the investigation is active and ongoing.