INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night on the near west side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a person shot a little before 7:30 p.m.

Officers responded to the area near the intersection of West Vermont Street and North Holmes Avenue, where they found one person shot.

Map of area where shooting victim was found.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

No further details were given about the victim or about a suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.