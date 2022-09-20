INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are looking into a shooting that left two people injured Tuesday evening.

Just before 5 p.m., IMPD officers responded to St. Vincent Hospital on West 86th Street on report of two people walking in with gunshot wounds.

One of the two victims is listed in critical condition. No condition has been given for the second victim at this time.

IMPD officials have not said where the shooting may have taken place or if they information about a suspect at this time.

If you know anything that could help in the investigation, contact IMPD or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.