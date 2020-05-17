Shooting leaves one critical on Indy’s near northwest side

The scene on Riverside Drive after police respond to a shooting.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating after a shooting on Indy’s near northwest side has left one woman in critical condition.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a person shot run at around 8:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of E. Riverside Drive.

Police confirmed a woman was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police say the shooting occurred outside in the street, not within a residence.

At this time, no additional information has been released as police continue to actively investigate the scene.

This article will be updated when more information is released.