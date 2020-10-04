Shooting leaves three dead on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Three people were shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 5400 block of Massachusetts Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m.

Officers located three people who had been shot and all three victims were pronounced dead.

A short time later, four additional people walked into Community Hospital East suffering from gun shot wounds.

