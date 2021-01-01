Shooting near Castleton leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a shooting near Castleton Thursday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 8200 block of Center Run Drive just before 10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department also says shortly after this shooting, three other people showed up at an area hospital with gunshot wounds. Two of the people were in critical condition.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional details as they become available.