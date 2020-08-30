Shooting on Capitol Ave claims 1; second shooting in Indy within 15 mins

Scene of the deadly shooting at N. Capitol Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting has claimed one life on Indy’s near north side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:10 p.m. near N. Capitol Avenue and 30th Street.

Police confirmed a 38-year-old man was found deceased in an alley, suffering from gunshot wounds, when officers arrived on scene.

At this time, police had no further information to share nor was there any potential suspect information released.

IMPD Homicide Detectives continue to investigate this incident. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to assist in identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact manner and cause of death. They will release the name of the decedent once proper next-of-kin notification has been.

This was the second shooting in Indianapolis within 15 minutes. According to IMPD, a shooting occurred in the 3700 block of N. Franklin Road on Indy’s east side at 7 p.m.

The victim in the Franklin Road shooting was listed as being in stable condition.

Anyone with information on either shooting should contact IMPD at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).