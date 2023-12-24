INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on the east side of Indianapolis left one person dead Sunday night.

According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department media notification, officers responded to 2042 N Bosart Ave on a report of a person shot just after 9 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

IMPD initially reported that the individual was in critical condition. In an update sent just after 10 p.m., police announced that the person died.

Police also responded to the intersection of East 10th Street and Central Avenue on a report of a person shot. The person they found in the area had injuries consistent with a gunshot wound and was transported to IU Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Preliminary information has led IMPD to believe the shooting is connected to the incident at 2042 N Bosart Ave.

No additional information was made available by police as of this article’s publication.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.