INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on the east side of Indianapolis left one person dead Sunday evening.

According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department media notification, officers were dispatched to the 5300 block of Butler Terrace on a report of a person shot. When police arrived at the scene, they located a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

IMPD initially reported that the victim was in critical condition. Police on scene later confirmed that the person died.

IMPD’s incident reporting system indicates officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 6:38 p.m.

