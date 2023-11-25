INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis left one person in critical condition Saturday night.

According to a media notification sent at approximately 9:51 p.m. Saturday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 200 block of Legends Creek Place on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

IMPD reported that the person is in critical condition. No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.