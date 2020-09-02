Shooting on Indy’s east side leaves man dead

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting on Indy’s east side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2900 block of Priscilla Avenue around 10:10 Tuesday night. When police arrived, they found man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.