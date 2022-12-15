INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a shooting on Indy’s east side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the area of East 24th Street and North Kitley Avenue shortly before Noon Thursday on a report of a person shot. This is near the intersection of East 21st Street and Shadeland Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. That person has been pronounced dead.

We have a crew on the way and will provide updates as they become available.