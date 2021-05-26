Shooting on Indy’s east side leaves 1 in extremely critical condition

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CORRECTION: Police initially thought the man was dead, but they ended up finding a pulse. He was last listed in extremely critical condition.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting on Indy’s east side.

The IMPD said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of North Hawthorne Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Police initially thought the man was dead, but they ended up finding a pulse. He was last listed in extremely critical condition.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News