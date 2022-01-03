Shooting on Indy’s far east side leaves 1 critically wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after one person was critically wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon.

The IMPD said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Fogelson Drive just after 2:15 p.m. Monday. This is near East 21st Street and German Church Road. When officers arrived, they found an adult with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound sitting in a parked vehicle.

The person was transported to a local hospital in “extremely critical condition,” according to police.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the incident and said a weapon has been recovered from the crime scene.

We will provide any additional information as it becomes available.