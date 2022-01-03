Shooting on Indy’s far east side leaves 1 critically wounded

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after one person was critically wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon.

The IMPD said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Fogelson Drive just after 2:15 p.m. Monday. This is near East 21st Street and German Church Road. When officers arrived, they found an adult with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound sitting in a parked vehicle.

The person was transported to a local hospital in “extremely critical condition,” according to police.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the incident and said a weapon has been recovered from the crime scene.

We will provide any additional information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News