INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting Sunday evening.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 10000 block of East Washington Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, they found a scene of chaos. There were people trying to flee, and a man lying dead outside a Chuck E. Cheese.

Police believe the gunshots happened outside the restaurant, which had several families inside. Victims assistance and chaplains were brought to the scene to help those who were at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with cell phone footage to get that information to police as soon as they can.