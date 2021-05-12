Shooting on Indy’s near north side leaves 1 dead, another wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are responding after one person was killed in a shooting Wednesday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 8:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of Salem Street. When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. One of the victims has died while the other was listed in a stable condition.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.